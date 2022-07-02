Vijay Deverakonda shocks fans with new Liger poster

The new poster of Vijay Devarkonda’s upcoming film Liger was released recently and has garnered great response from fans of the actor. The poster features a bare-bodied Vijay covered with nothing more than a bouquet of roses, with the tagline “Saala Crossbreed”.

The popular Telugu actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the film along with a caption which said,

“A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon. (sic)”

Vijay will be debuting in Bollywood with Liger which is directed by Telugu director Puri Jagannadh (Pokiri). The film has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Karan commented on the post saying, “Rose rose aise gifts nahi milte (You don’t get these surprises everyday).”

Sources added that many people are comparing it to Aamir Khan’s PK poster, which featured the veteran actor in a similar pose.

According to reports, Vijay has undergone a physical transformation and even trained in martial arts in Thailand. The film will be released globally on August 25, 2022 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Liger narrates the story of a kickboxer who goes from being a ‘chaiwala’ (tea-seller) in Mumbai to a professional boxer, competing in United States. The film also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey opposite Vijay and legendary American boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Vijay Devarkonda is a very popular actor in India who made waves in the Telugu industry with his 2017 film Arjun Reddy, which was remade into Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh in Hindi. His other notable works include Pelli Choopulu (2016) and Geetha Govindam (2018). Ananya Pandey was last seen this year in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

