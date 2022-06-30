Hattrick for Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh

Looks like director Puri Jagannadh has turned out to be a frequent and favourite collaborator of Vijay Deverakonda. The actor-director duo, who have joined forces for two films -- Liger and Jana Gana Mana -- are set to team up for a third film soon. Cinema Express has learnt that Puri has pitched an interesting storyline to Vijay, who connected almost instantly to his character and the plot and gave his nod.

"Puri and Vijay share a great working relationship. After Liger and Jana Gana Mana, they want to take it forward with another film. Also, Puri's story perfectly fits the bill for Vijay and the duo is planning to start this film at the fag end of this year or early next year," says a source.

This untitled film is expected to be made on a pan-India scale and will be bankrolled by Puri Connects in collaboration with another production house.

Meanwhile, the duo's much-awaited film, Liger, is slated for release on August 25 and their other film, Jana Gana Mana, has recently completed a schedule in Mumbai.