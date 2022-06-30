Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav Bhupathiraju to debut as hero

Maadhav Bhupathiraju, son of actor Raghu Raju and nephew of actor Ravi Teja, is set to make his acting debut with a love story. The film will go on the floors in August and the unit is planning to complete the entire shooting in four months. Major portion of the film will be shot in Hyderabad.

Produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji), the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by a newcomer.

Interestingly, Bujji had earlier produced Touch Chesi Chudu (2017) starring Ravi Teja and Raashii Khanna. "Ravi Teja believes that Bujji will be the right person to launch Maadhav and has entrusted him with the responsibility. The film is going to be a romantic entertainer and will also feature a newcomer as the leading lady," informs a source.

The other members of the cast and crew are being finalised and an official announcement can be expected soon.