Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty release postponed

Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty was supposed to hit screens on June 17, but the film's release has now been postponed. Reportedly, the delay in completion of post-production works have caused the postponing. The makers are expected to announce a new release date soon.

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, the film is said to be based on true events. It has Ravi Teja essaying the role of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan play the female lead roles. Tottempudi Venu, John Vijay, Nasser, Tanikella Bharani, and Pavitra Lokesh are also part of the cast.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer, and Praveen KL is the editor.

In addition to Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja also has Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao coming up. He will also be seen in a prominent role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya.