Ravi Teja's Ravanasura rolls on

Actor Ravi Teja has begun shooting for his upcoming film Ravanasura. The action-thriller, directed by Sudheer Varma, has commenced its first schedule on Monday night and the team is filming important scenes on Ravi Teja and others in the city. The film showcases Ravi Teja as a lawyer and his role has ten different shades on the lines of the antagonist of the epic tale Ramayana.



The film has Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Faria Abdullah and Poojitha Ponnada as the female leads.



Produced by Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks, Ravanasura has music by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo, while Vijay Kartik Kannan cranks the lens.



The makers are planning to wrap up entire production by summer and release the film on September 30. Apart from this film, Ravi will also be seen in Khiladi, Ramarao on Duty, Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Waltair Veerayya.