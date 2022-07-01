Sara Ali Khan keeps up with her fitness goals even while holidaying in London

Sara Ali Khan stunned everyone with her body transformation in 2018 ahead of her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Known for her goofy and bubbly personality, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter went on to steal hearts with Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Atrangi Re. The actor is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on the social media platform. On a holiday in London, Sara recently took it to the ‘gram with pictures from her workout routine during the vacay.

She captioned the post “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!”. In the pictures, she can be seen posing in a black gym co-ord paired with a white cap, jacket, and sneakers. Her well-sculpted washboard abs left her fans in awe of her fitness journey.

One of the pictures from her Instagram post

It can be said truly that while some people take time off to relax, Sara has grown to be a fitness freak and never fails to give her gym routine a miss no matter where she is.

Actor Vikrant Massey of A Death in the Gunj fame hit the love button on her Instagram post. Sara will be seen pairing up with Vikrant for her next titled Gaslight. She has also wrapped up shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal recently.