Post on Samantha’s Instagram handle causes a flutter; tech glitch, her manager says

A recent glitch on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram handle has created speculation among her fans.

An image of Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, who is also the son of the state’s chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, appeared on Samantha’s Instagram.

Quick to notice the post, some of Samantha’s fans shared a screenshot of the post and inquired whether her account had been hacked. The post was deleted within minutes and it was followed by an explanation from the social media manager of the actress.

Samantha’s social media manager, Seshanka Binesh, released a statement on her social media, citing a technical glitch. She further added: “We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion caused on the same (sic).”

Due to a technical glitch, a post on

Instagram got erroneously cross

posted on Samantha's account.



We are working on the cause and shall

escalate the same with team

Instagram.



Apologies for any confusion caused on

the same. @Samanthaprabhu2 — Seshanka Binesh (@SeshankaBinesh) July 4, 2022

The Instagram account of the actress carries photos and videos of her profession and personal life. Hence, the unusual post got the attention it did.

Samantha was last seen in Vighnesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathy and Nayanthara, and in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. Last year, she took the internet by storm with her appearance in Pushpa’s song Oo Ante Va, with Allu Arjun.

She also has a number of films lined for shooting and release. She has currently wrapped up filming for Kushi opposite Vijay Devarakonda and is set to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in her Bollywood debut. Apart from these, she is also starring in Shakunthalam, a period drama and Yashodha, a science fiction thriller. She will also be joining Varun Dhawan in Rak & Dk’s Citadel spin-off series on Amazon Prime Video.

