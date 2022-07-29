Samantha pays a higher price to purchase the apartment where she lived with Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood actress Samantha buys the apartment where she used to stay with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema buys the Hyderabad house where she lived with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and has appeared in the news for one reason or the other.

First, it was her breakup with her husband, the actor Naga Chaitanya. She then went on to create a storm on the Internet with her wow pictures. And of course, her smouldering Oo antava mama dance number in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise put Samantha in full public glare.

The latest buzz doing the rounds about the actress is on how she went and purchased the same house she was living in before she broke up with Naga Chaitanya.

Murali Mohan the senior Telegu actor who’s also a realtor told the media source recalling how Samantha was adamant about purchasing the Hyderabad house where the couple stayed after getting married.

"Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were staying in this apartment after marriage," Mohan said in an interview with the portal. "Later, they purchased an independent house and sold this apartment on the condition that they will hand it over once their new house is ready. Meanwhile, the couple got divorced and Samantha was looking for a place of her own (sic)."

Also read: I would not mind a threesome: Vijay Deverakonda tells Karan Johar during Koffee with Karan

Mohan continued: "She wasn't happy with the options and felt that this apartment is the best suited for her. But it was not available as it had been sold to someone else. Samantha insisted on the apartment, so I somehow convinced the new owners and they were even given a higher price (sic)."

The senior actor added that Samantha and her mother stay in the apartment now.

The actress has achieved great heights after having come from humble beginnings. It was revealed in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan that acting was never part of Samantha’s career plan but due to lack of money at home it became difficult for her to pursue her studies beyond a certain point and to look back at that from where she is today, buying a house for herself seems to be a beautiful story of a self-made and independent woman.

Samantha has her schedule busy with projects like Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda in the pipeline along with some more un-announced projects.

Also read: Pushpa — The Rise reaches five billion audio streams; here is all you need to know