I would not mind a threesome: Vijay Deverakonda tells Karan Johar during Koffee with Karan

Actor Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he would not ‘mind a threesome’ and that he has had sex in a car during ‘desperate times’ on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7 during the Rapid Fire round to filmmaker Karan Johar.

The fourth episode, which will be released on July 28, will have Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

In a teaser clip for the show, Karan is first seen teasing Vijay and asking him whether or not he likes 'cheese’ as in the third episode, actress Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she would like to date Vijay. The Telugu star was tagged as ‘cheese’ during the banter between Sara and Karan.

Karan Johar also asks Ananya about what is brewing between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, for which we do not see the response in the teaser. Karan then says, “It does seem like the Koffee bingo is going to be quite a shocker with the sneak peek that we get. Like we heard, he's the Arjun we're all 'ready' for, and she's the Panday who's rather chulbul - which makes it an exciting conversation to look forward to. The Liger star cast has a lot to say, and the trailer is just not enough to find it all out (sic).”

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has already created a lot of buzz, with each episode making a revelation about the dating lives of celebrities. The previous episode saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor confessing details about their dating lives, which got viewers excited for more.

