Laal Singh Chaddha keeps the buzz high in Hyderabad

One of the much-anticipated films of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha is in the last leg of its promotions. The film's cast including megastar Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya along with presenter Chiranjeevi arrived in the City of Nizams to hold a press conference ahead of the upcoming movie release. The conference was held to make sure people knew about the inspirational journey of Laal Singh Chaddha and be a part of it.

The press conference revealed many fun and anecdotal experiences related to the film where superstar Chiranjeevi revealed that he had once accidentally met Aamir Khan in Japan in 2018 where the actor interacted with him to tell him about his plans of working on this movie. The big-scale event was successful given that cinema's biggest stars came together to promote the film which is being touted as one of the most awaited watches. As the anticipation of the film is heightening with each passing day, the makers dropped in the first music video from the film titled Kahani. The song won many hearts for its emotionally soothing tune and lyrics that depict the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair played by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha produced by Aamir Khan productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 depicts important events of history from the wide emotional perspective of an autistic man Chaddha. The film stars Aamir and Kareena in lead roles as well as Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in important roles. The movie is an official Indian remake of the Hollywood blockbuster and Oscar-winning American drama Forrest Gump which is an adaption of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Laal Sing Chaddha is slated for an August 11 release.