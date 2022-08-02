Aamir Khan opens up on the criticism against Mona Singh for playing his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan opened up on the topic of the criticism that actress Mona Singh is receiving for playing the role of his mother in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir and Mona share an age difference of 17 years which led to the backlash from audiences. Aamir while talking to media sources said that Mona did a beautiful job in the film and stated that questioning her based on age is unfair.

“I want to ask you a question as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specefic kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage. (What is age specific for an actor? It is the beauty of the actor to look any age on the screen despite their real age) (sic),” Aamir was quoted as saying.

Aamir will be essaying the role of Laal in the upcoming film while Mona will be seen playing the role of Mrs Chaddha. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

“Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona Hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata (What are you saying? This is Mona Singh’s brilliance. When you see her in the film then you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are snatching away her good work. This is wrong. Had I been in her shoes I would have been very disturbed)(sic),” he added, according to sources.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya along with Aamir and Mona. The film is scheduled for an August 11 release. The movie has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios, state sources.

