‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to the population’: Kareena Kapoor dispels pregnancy rumours

Recently, rumours about Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, being pregnant for the third time were making rounds. Kareena took to social media denying the news and attributing it to ‘the pasta and wines’ she had on her vacation.

“It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uff….Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK,” she wrote on one of her Instagram stories.

According to reports, the Heroine actress is currently vacationing in Europe with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir. One of the pictures from the vacation went viral with various reports claiming that the actress was pregnant.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a simple court marriage. They also had a wedding ceremony later, with all their close relatives in attendance. The couple had their first son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, was born in February 2021.

Saif Ali Khan Khan was married to Amrita Singh for 13 years before the couple separated in 2004. They share two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will appear in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks is scheduled for an August 11, 2022 release. She was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium which also starred Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

According to reports, Kareena is set to make her digital debut with a series being helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh. The series is said to be based on the Japanese mystrey novel, The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma along with Kareena.