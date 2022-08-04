Koffee with Karan season 7: Aamir Khan says that Kareena Kapoor Khan had to screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha

During the new episode of the Karan Johar chat show, Koffee with Karan season 7, Aamir Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice for the lead actress in Laal Singh Chaddha and she had to give a screen test for the part, which was a first for the actress in her 22-year long career. Kareena also shared that it was her husband, Saif Ali Khan who convinced her for the test.

“Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And it is obviously the first film in my career which I think...It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that's what everyone does. He's like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years (sic)."

Kareena added on the show that she was nervous about the screen test, saying “It was not an ego it was just I'd never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it's really cool. You should do it. And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He'll say it didn't work. So, it's fine. I said it's Aamir. And if I'd do it. It'll be for Aamir. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it (sic).”

Aamir shared on the show that Kareena was not the first choice for the role. He added that he and the film's director, Advait Chandan, were watching an advertisement which featured an actress they were planning to cast in the film. The advertisement also had Kareena in it.

“Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn't think of her originally because we thought 25. We were stuck in that 25 which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I'm so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena (sic),” Aamir was quoted as saying.

Aamir also added that he was stressed about the upcoming film saying that it took 8-9 years to secure the rights for the film and nearly 14 years to make it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming drama film directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film is the official remake of Tom Hank’s Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.