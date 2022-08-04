Latest track from Laal Singh Chaddha, titled Tere Hawaale is out!

The makers of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha — which is making headlines each passing day with an equal share of love and controversy and has even received calls for it to be boycotted — have released the next track from the film, titled Tere Hawaale.

The song's release was announced on Instagram on Thursday by Aamir Khan Productions with a track poster and caption that read, “Surrender yourself to the miracle of love, Tere Hawaale (sic).”

Sung by Arijit Singha and Shilpa Rao, the song has been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track, for which only the lyrics video is out, beautifully captures the essence of love, where two souls become one as they surrender to the mesmerising feeling of attachment.

The lyrics of the song portray an honest love story between Laal Singh Chaddha played by Aamir Khan and his beloved Rupa, essayed by Kareena Kapoor. It underscores the intensity of love and longing that one feels for their other half, making the song relatable to the masses. Arijit and Shilpa’s voices make the song a soothing melancholy and a euphoric experience for the listener.

Listen to the track here:

This is the fifth song from the movie to be released and is receiving much love from the fans on social media. The four other songs that are out already include Kahani, Main Ki Karaan, Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi, and Tur Kalleyan. These tracks brought together popular musicians, lyricists, and composers like Mohan Kannan, Romy, Sonu Nigam, Altamash Faridi, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi, and now Arijit and Shilpa.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is produced by Aamir Khan productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18, depicts important events of history from the wide emotional perspective of an autistic man named Chaddha. The film stars Aamir and Kareena in the lead, with Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni playing other crucial roles. The movie is an official Indian remake of the Hollywood blockbuster and Oscar-winning American drama, Forrest Gump, which is an adaption of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Laal Sing Chaddha is slated for an August 11 release.