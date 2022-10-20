Paris Hilton lands in Mumbai to promote her fragrance, Ruby Rush

International socialite, Paris Hilton, who was most recently in the news after her interview with Meghan Markle on the Archetype podcast of the Duchess of Sussex, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to sources, She is in Mumbai to promote her fragrance, Ruby Rush, along with the international Spiritual House DJ, yoga guru and Heartfulness Meditation trainer, Pierre Ravan.

Also read: Daniel Craig receives the same royal honour as James Bond in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Reports stated that upon landing in Mumbai, Paris was seen happily clicking selfies with fans who recognised her and instantly mobbed her. She wore a black velvet zipper jacket with matching track pants. The outfit had heart-shaped embroidery on the sleeve. Hilton completed the look with black sunglasses and a trendy cap.

The hotel heiress will be making her first official appearance on Thursday at the Phoenix Palladium mall in Mumbai, where she has promised that apart from enjoying her company, her potential customers, will get a signed bottle of her fragrance.

Also read: Brad Pitt talks about finding ‘joy’ out of the ‘misery’ after split with Angelina Jolie

“I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance, it's my go-to scent for day and night," Hilton said in a promo statement. "I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot.”







