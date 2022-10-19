News of Ranveer Singh driving a luxury car with expired registration turns out to be fake 

Sources said that the car costs over INR 3.9 crore and has been modified by the actor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen driving a bright blue Aston Martin at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using expired registration on social media. A video of the actor driving the car went viral as an online user accused the actor of driving when his license expired. The user even went on to mention the Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them.

“Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!” the user wrote.

The date on Ranveer's licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, was June 28, 2020. Mumbai Police replied to the user that they have notified the Mumbai Traffic police. According to media sources, later, the actor’s team submitted proof of a valid insurance policy which was later obtained by a media organisation

Reports stated that Ranveer's fans started trolling the user, who made the complaint as the traffic police got the details. Upon learning that the expired licence news was wrong, the user deleted his tweet and apologised to the actor on micro-blogging.

Sources said that the car costs over INR 3.9 crore and has been modified by the actor. The luxury vehicle is reportedly one of the actor's favourite cars from his collection.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar which was directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film, Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, along with Alia Bhatt.

