Opening new innings: cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming Hindi-language film, Double XL

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming Hindi-language movie, Double XL, which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as the leads. According to sources, the film narrates the story of two plus-sized women pursuing their dreams.

Sharing how the development happened, the batsman told media sources, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me.”

The cricketer also stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation. “This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what,” Shikhar was quoted as saying.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie is a slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges body weight stereotypes. The project also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz, Double XL is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The teaser for the film was unveiled on September 22. Sources said that for the film both actresses underwent massive body transformation and had put on some extra pounds for their roles in the film, which has been shot extensively in India and the UK.