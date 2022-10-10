India's entry to the 95th Oscar Awards 'Chhello Show' to release in 95 cinemas at Rs 95 on Thursday

The makers of the film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), have chosen to celebrate the fact that the film is India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards by releasing the film in 95 cinemas on Thursday night, a day before its actual date of release, and fixing the price of tickets for the show at Rs 95 each. Sources said that celebrating the magic of cinema, and considering the massive buzz around the title, the makers of the film will be releasing the film on the last shows of Thursday, October 13.

Also read: Oscars 2023: FFI picks Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' as India's official entry

The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama was set to release theatrically across India on Friday (October 14) earlier. Sharing the news, the director of the movie Pan Nalin said, “There has been immense excitement among fans for our film Last Film Show (Chhello Show) and we are all too happy to release it on the ‘Last Show’ of Thursday. Also, what better way to celebrate its selection at the 95th Oscars than by releasing it in 95 cinemas at a wonderful price of Rs. 95! (sic)”

According to sources, the makers have clarified that the price of Rs 95 per ticket will be only for the shows on Thursday. Last Film Show is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP. Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR is distributing the film in India. The film will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Orange Studio in France. Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing the film to Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively.

Also read: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon shares a teaser into the gangster world of Muthu after the success of VTK Part 1

On the film’s release, the producers of the film, Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films) and Dheer Momaya of (Jugaad Motion Pictures) jointly told media sources, “We are thrilled that our film Last Film Show ('Chhello Show') is finally reaching its appropriate destination-the cinematic big screen. With our exhibitors on board, we are releasing the film in the final shows on Thursday across 95 cinemas at a Rs 95 ticket price. This is our humble way of honouring the love and excitement audiences across India have shown for our film (sic).”