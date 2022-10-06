Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon shares a teaser into the gangster world of Muthu after the success of VTK Part 1

After receiving rave reviews from the audience across India, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has released a new trailer of VTK that will take us deeper into the world of Muthu. Part 1 of the Simbu starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released on September 15 and is currently enjoying a great turnout at the box office.

The almost 2-minute trailer titled VTK Seen and Unseen is divided into two parts wherein the first half of the trailer highlights the summary of Part 1 while the other half includes unseen clips which the audience will only get a chance to watch in the second installment of the film.

This trailer is special in its way as no other filmmaker in India has to date released a trailer of Part 2 while Part 1 is successfully running at the theatres.

While speaking about this further, Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “I am thrilled to see the love the film is receiving. I have received so many messages from people wanting to know how the story will move ahead and what they can expect, so I thought why not share a small teaser of Part 2 that will be coming out soon.”

The second installment also promises music by the maestro himself i.e. AR Rahman and will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon while the cast will include Simbu, Neeraj Madhav and Siddhi Idnani amongst others.