Here's how the chartbuster ‘Mallipoo’ from Simbu-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu got made

The unit of director Gautham Vasudev Menon's latest film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Silambarasan Rajendar, has now released the video of the chartbuster song, Mallipoo, from the film for audiences to enjoy. The video, which has been receiving immense love from audiences all over the world, has been going viral on social media. The popular number has been composed by AR Rahman and has been sung by Madhushree. Interestingly, the track was trending online even before the movie's release.

On the topic of how the song was made, Gautham told media sources that the idea of making Mallipoo originally came from ace music director A R Rahman. He added that he (Rahman) was the one who proposed including a song in the middle of the movie because he felt that it would add just the right amount of joy to the proceedings and would also reflect the plight of migrant workers.

“Initially, when the first draft was written by lyricist Thamarai, we had a philosophical song idea in mind. However, after talking with A.R. Rahman, who suggested that since the scenes involved the man making video calls to his family, the song should only be about the emotions surrounding the life of men working in such parotta stalls, we changed it. We then worked back and forth on the song before sending him a second draft, and he added his embellishments. Naturally, the rest is history as you can see from how well the song is performing. The way the shot was set up, the exact moment when Simbu joins the song, and everything else you see in this single shot song worked extremely well for the moment in the script, and we are extremely grateful for all the love we have been getting for it (sic),” Gautham was quoted as saying.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a Tamil language gangster film that stars Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique in important roles. The film, which is the first of two parts, revolves around a young boy called Muthu who goes on to become a dreaded gangster after facing many hurdles. It was released in theatres on September 15.