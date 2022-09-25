AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram fly economy class for Ponniyin Selvan promotions

Ditching the comfort of business class on an airplane, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman along with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Trisha took a budgeted flight as they travelled for the promotions of their upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The composer took to his official Instagram handle to share a selfie from the flight, which also features Vikram, Trisha and Aishwarya sitting. He captioned the image, “Guess who's travelling with me Enroute to #mumbai from #Hyderabad PS 1 promotions! (sic)”

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, tells the story of the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features many popular actors including Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.

According to sources, the film will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. In the movie, Aishwarya will be seen in a double role. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

The trailer and the music for the film were launched at an event in Chennai on September 6. The event was attended by the cast of the film. Tamil superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the launch. The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman and the movie has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.