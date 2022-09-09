Ponniyin Selvan I’s trailer out: the Tamil trailer crosses over seven million views on YouTube

The makers of the much-awaited historical period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 released the trailer earlier this week. Apart from the cast, the event was also attended by megastars Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth. The Tamil trailer is receiving massive love on the internet with over seven million views on YouTube. In addition, the Hindi version of the recently released song Kaveri Se Milne has crossed over three million views.

Starring actor Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha among others the period drama chronicles the story of Raja Raja Chola. The film is based on the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was later crowned Raja Raja Chola 1. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

“Making PS-1 has been a journey in itself. I hope the audience loves the film as much as we loved making it,” Mani Ratnam said.



Made on a whopping budget of INR 500-crore, the multi-starrer film is made in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is a cinematic adaptation based on the 1955 historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki, revolving around the 9th century Chola empire. The trailer circles around the power struggle in the Chola empire and will hit the screens in two installments.

Talking about the music of the film AR Rahman said, “We researched and experimented a lot before zeroing on what is now the final outcome. We’ve used Bali music and instruments with monkey chants to give accurate native sounds.”



The Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman film is set to release on September 30 this year.