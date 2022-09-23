Trisha Krishnan poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of  Ponniyin Selvan-I

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a picture on the sets of their upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. Trisha took to her Instagram handle to post the picture where she and Aishwarya are seen taking a selfie on the sets dressed in their costumes from the upcoming magnum opus. She captioned the image, “Ash” with a hug emoji.

The film, whose first part is scheduled to open on September 30, revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great ‘Raja Cholan.’ The epic period drama is based on the novel of the same name by Tamil writer, Kalki Krishnamurthy. Described by Mani Ratnam to be his dream project, the film features many popular actors including Vikram, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

According to reports, Aishwarya will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. She will be seen playing the role of queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Trisha will be next in the role of Chola princess Kundavai. Sources added that the film will be among the most expensive projects ever made in India.

The trailer and the music for the film were launched at an event in Chennai on September 6. The event was attended by the cast of the film. Tamil superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the launch. The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman and the movie has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in the 2021 film Paramapadham Vilayattu which was directed by K Thirugnanam. She will also appear in an array of other projects which include movies like Sathuranga Vettai 2 (with Arvind Swamy) and the Malayalam film Ram: Part 1 with Mohanlal.

