Home Entertainment Celebs

Trisha Krishnan shares a video of her favourite moments from Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming epic period-drama film which is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. 

author_img Team Indulge Published :  09th September 2022 05:28 PM   |   Published :   |  09th September 2022 05:28 PM
Trisha Krishnan will be playing the role the role of  Chola princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan

Trisha Krishnan will be playing the role the role of  Chola princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan

Actress Trisha Krishnan who will be next seen in the role of  Chola princess Kundavai in the upcoming Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan recently shared a curated video of her favourite moments from the film’s trailer launch on Instagram. One moment in the video where the actress can be seen hugging her co-star in the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral on the internet. The video also features a picture of Trisha and Aishwarya sharing the stage. One of the pictures in the video shows Trisha with Karthi who will be playing the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Also read: Tried thrice before to make 'Ponniyin Selvan': Mani Ratnam on dream project

On July 7, Trisha shared her look from the film on her Instagram handle writing, “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

The trailer and the music for the film were launched at an event in Chennai on September 6. The event was attended by the cast of the film. Tamil superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the launch. 

Also read: Actress Trisha's next film titled The Road

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming epic period-drama film which stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban in important roles. The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman and the movie has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The movie which is set to be released on September 30 is based on the novel of the same name by Tamil writer, Kalki Krishnamurthy. 

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in the 2021 film Paramapadham Vilayattu which was directed by K Thirugnanam. She will also appear in an array of other projects which include movies like Sathuranga Vettai 2 (with Arvind Swamy) and the Malayalam film Ram: Part 1 with Mohanlal. 

TAGS
Mani Ratnam Kamal Haasan aishwarya rai bachchan Rajinikanth Ponniyin Selvan Vikram Trisha Krishnan Karthi

Comments