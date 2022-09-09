Trisha Krishnan shares a video of her favourite moments from Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch

Actress Trisha Krishnan who will be next seen in the role of Chola princess Kundavai in the upcoming Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan recently shared a curated video of her favourite moments from the film’s trailer launch on Instagram. One moment in the video where the actress can be seen hugging her co-star in the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral on the internet. The video also features a picture of Trisha and Aishwarya sharing the stage. One of the pictures in the video shows Trisha with Karthi who will be playing the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the film.

On July 7, Trisha shared her look from the film on her Instagram handle writing, “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai (sic).”

The trailer and the music for the film were launched at an event in Chennai on September 6. The event was attended by the cast of the film. Tamil superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the launch.

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming epic period-drama film which stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban in important roles. The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman and the movie has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The movie which is set to be released on September 30 is based on the novel of the same name by Tamil writer, Kalki Krishnamurthy.

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in the 2021 film Paramapadham Vilayattu which was directed by K Thirugnanam. She will also appear in an array of other projects which include movies like Sathuranga Vettai 2 (with Arvind Swamy) and the Malayalam film Ram: Part 1 with Mohanlal.