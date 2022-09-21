Simbu thanks AR Rahman as 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' rakes in INR 50.56 crores in four days

The film had grossed INR 50.56 crores worldwide in the first four days of its release

Actor Silambarasan Rajendar (Simbu), whose latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has received praise from various quarters, especially for its music, recently thanked the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, 'for always being there and making his films special.’

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee gives voice over for Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

On Monday, AR Rahman took to Twitter to thank his fans and audiences for the love and positivity they had shown to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu's songs and background score. He tweeted, “Thank you audience, press friends, fans for the unanimous love and positivity to Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, the songs and the background score. Ella Pughazhum Iraivanukke (All Glory to God) (sic).”

Responding to Rahman's tweet, Simbu tweeted, “Thanks to my god father A R Rahman for ALWAYS being there and making my films special. #Mallipoo, #Marakkuma, BGM everything is special, like our journey (sic)!” Meanwhile, the makers of the film officially announced that the film had grossed an impressive amount of INR 50.56 crores worldwide in the first four days of its release.

Also read: AR Rahman on his Hollywood experience: I was the only brown person there

The film, which is the first of two parts, revolves around a young boy called Muthu who goes on to become a dreaded gangster after facing many hurdles. The film which has been helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, Delhi Ganesh, and Appukutty in important roles.

On the work front, before Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Silambarasan was seen in the 2021 action thriller film Maanaadu which was directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film also featured SJ Surya and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles.