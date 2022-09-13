Manoj Bajpayee gives voice over for Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The action saga Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu by Gautham Vasudev Menon starring Silambarasan (STR) is all set to release on the big screen on September 15. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film which saw the voiceover for the Hindi version of the film by Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee. Written by Jeyamohan, the film takes its core from a familiar cinematic trope - the triumph of the underdog, and the rise of the human spirit above all odds.

“We are glad to have Manoj Bajpayee lend his craft, his voice-over for our trailer which works as an introduction. Manoj Bajpayee talking for an action-packed gangster film is like our hat-tip to his Bhiku Mhatre (from RGV’s Sathya) character.”

The film boasts of a scintillating soundtrack by AR Rahman, and lyrics by Thamarai. The film marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director, and film director trio.

“The music of VTK is a key draw - AR Rahman performed live at our audio launch and it is always a rewarding experience to work with him. I’m glad he trusts me with his music. We have redone the key title track which is the most popular song in Tamil to Hindi and will be released soon,” says the director.

During the trailer launch actor Simabarasan TR (Simbu) said, “It is always great to work with GVM and it’s a privilege to act with Rahman sir’s music and together our combination becomes extra magical! Muthu will be a milestone character in my career. This role has demanded a lot from me and I’ve given it my all. Hope the audiences like our realistic take on a Gangster story.”