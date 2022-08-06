Still can't believe I'm a Gautham Vasudev Menon heroine, says actress Siddhi Idnani

Tamil and Telugu film actress Siddhi Idnani announced via her Twitter account on Saturday that she had completed dubbing for her portions in her Tamil debut movie titled Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. She tweeted, “And that's a wrap for Paavai's dubbing. Thank you Gautham Menon sir for believing in me and letting me dub for myself. Dreams do come true Still can't believe I am a Gautham Vasudev Menon heroine! #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu. (sic)”

The actress who was born and raised in Mumbai is the daughter of Ashok Idnani, a voice modulation trainer and Falguni Dave, a television actress. Siddhi previously appeared in Telugu-language movies like Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Prema Katha Chitra 2 and Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okkati.

Also read: Gautham Menon's look from Michael released

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, which is an explosive action entertainer is directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and stars actor Silambarasan in the lead role; this will be Silambarasan aka Simbu’s third collaboration with Gautam and media sources have reported that the 39-year-old actor has shot an action scene, the duration of which is five minutes long.

According to media reports, the film’s shooting ended in April, in Mumbai, after which post-production work began – the movie is set to release on September 15. Media sources also released the synopsis of the movie: The action-thriller traverses through the life of a young man from a village in Tamil Nadu, whose life takes a turn after moving to Mumbai.

Also read: #SilambarasanTR trends on Twitter as Simbu's cooking video goes viral

The cinematographer of the film is director-cinematographer, Siddhartha Nuni while editing was done by Anthony Gonsalvez, the editor from Gautam’s previous movie, Kaakha Kaakha.