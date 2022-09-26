BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop girl group to top Britain's albums chart

K-pop group BLACKPINK has topped the albums section of Britain's Official Chart with their latest album, Born Pink. The group has thus become the first K-pop girl group to claim the spot on the most celebrated music chart in Britain, according to reports. Born Pink is the girl group's second full-length album, which was released on September 16. It beat albums by Suede, Rina Sawayama and other global pop stars on the Official Albums Chart on Friday (BST), stated their (BLACKPINK's) label YG Entertainment.

The album's lead song, Shut Down, and the track Pink Venom ranked 24th and 38th, respectively, on the Official Singles Chart. Before BLACKPINK, boy band BTS was the only K-pop artiste to top the official albums chart. In 2020, BLACKPINK's first full-length album, The Album, ranked at No. 2 on the same chart. Reports said that among K-pop singles, Gangnam Style by K-pop solo artiste PSY claimed the top spot on the Official Singles Chart in 2012.

Earlier this year, the album created the record of selling more than one million copies on its release day. Reports said that this marked the first time that any K-pop girl group album has surpassed 1 million on the day of its release. The number was about 1.7 times more than the 589,000 album sales recorded by the band's previous studio album, The Album, on its first day.

BLACKPINK is a South-Korean girl group consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group formed by YG Entertainments made its debut in August 2016 with its single album, Square One. According to sources, their music videos, Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That (2020) set the records for the most viewed videos under 24 hours of release.