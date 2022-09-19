BLACKPINK breaks its record, ‘Born Pink’ sells one million copies on release day

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's second full-length album, Born Pink, has sold more than one million copies on its first day of sales, according to sources. Reports added that data from local albums sales tracker Hanteo Chart shows that nearly 1,011,000 copies of the album were sold on Friday.

Media sources said that this marked the first time that any K-pop girl group album has surpassed 1 million on the day of its release. The number is about 1.7 times more than the 589,000 recorded by the band's previous studio album, The Album, on its first day.

The album is expected to easily become the first-ever double million seller from any K-pop girl group as it has already surpassed 2 million copies in pre-orders. Reports stated that the album is already popular on domestic music charts with two of its tracks in the top five of the Top 100 chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music service. Pink Venom and Shut Down, the album's main singles, ranked second and third, respectively, on the chart.

Shut Down also topped iTunes' worldwide song chart and top songs charts of 43 countries around the world, added reports. The album also reached No. 1 on the music service's top albums charts in 54 countries, including the United States and Britain.

BLACKPINK is a South-Korean girl group consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group formed by YG Entertainments made its debut in August 2016 with its single album, Square One. According to sources their music videos Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That (2020), set the records for the most viewed videos under 24 hours of release.