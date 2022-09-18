Breathing in the rhythm: Siddrth opens up about his latest single ‘Paravaigal’

Siddrth who was born and raised in Singapore was exposed to music at an early age

Siddrth’s tryst with music began when he was 16 years old. The singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Singapore was exposed to music at an early age. Reminiscing about how his journey started, the artiste says, “Back then my mum's phone used to have this ringtone creation app, way before touch screens, where you can combine different sounds to make a beat. I used to always play with that and try to create ringtones on it.” The artiste debuted in 2020 with the single, Piranthaen and his second single Paravaigal was released recently (September 9). We talk to the artiste about his music, his influences and his hobbies.

What was your inspiration for creating Paravaigal?

Paravaigal is a unique exploration of our relationship with memories. Our memories are often shaded by our emotions and don't always speak the truth, especially in today's digital age. The song journeys through the conflicting memories that an individual experiences, and how the mind paints it in a different light.

What genres do you like to listen to and experiment in?

I like to listen to a spectrum of genres, but lately it has been a lot of hip-hop and R&B. I like to experiment in these genres and also take some influences from Tamil film music.

What do you like to do apart from making music?

Listening to music (laughs). I really enjoy discovering and immersing myself in fresh new music. Outside of music I really enjoy cooking, it's quite therapeutic.

Are you working on any upcoming project or single?

There are a few ideas that have been floating around so I can safely say there's more to come! Finding the right people to help bring your ideas to life is crucial so that's where it's at right now.

What next?

My focus currently is on writing songs and finding audiences to connect with.