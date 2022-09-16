Justin Bieber's India tour cancelled due to ill health, say organisers 

Pop singer Justin Bieber, who was supposed to perform in New Delhi in October, has cancelled the event due to health issues, stated media sources. The announcement came after Justin pulled out of his ongoing world tour, citing exhaustion as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of BookMyShow read, “We are extremely disappointed to share that the 'Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India' scheduled for October 18, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour's run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel (sic).”

The statement added that the organisers will refund the tickets sold for the concert. “While we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to welcome Justin Bieber to India this year on account of his health concerns, we wish him well and hope he recovers at the earliest to be back for millions of his fans in India soon. To that end, BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show (sic), ” said the statement.

Sources state that earlier this year, Justin was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial paralysis of his face. According to sources, on September 6, the singer shared a post on his Instagram stories stating he was taking a break from touring due to exhaustion.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better (sic),” he wrote.