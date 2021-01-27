Singer Justin Bieber shared an update with fans on Tuesday about how his upcoming album was coming along.

Bieber shared a series of posts and photos on Instagram from the recording studio. The posts began with a black-and-white photo of the singer sitting in front of a mixing board and making a facial expression that netizens referred to as "howling", while others believed it was an ecstatic one.

See the post here:

"How this album makes me feel," Bieber captioned the photo.

Another photo showed Bieber "going over track listing for the album".

See the post here:

He also shared a video of himself delivering a drum solo.

Watch the video here:

"Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life. First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife. What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow," he captioned the video.

"God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow!" the pop star added.

Bieber has not yet announced a release date for his album. The latest one he had launched was ‘Changes’ in 2020.

Over the past few months, Bieber had released several single songs like 'Holy' featuring Chance the Rapper, 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco, 'Monster' with Shawn Mendes, and 'Anyone'.

According to the People magazine, all four songs earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and were top 25 hits on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.