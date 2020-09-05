True to its name, Popstar, Drake's new song features the biggest pop star - Justin Bieber. The song is a collaboration between DJ Khaled and Drake. In the video, Drake gets a call from DJ Khaled to shoot a video, but he asks Justin to shoot the video for him. The song also features a cameo by Justin's wife, Hailey.

One of the lines from the song goes, "Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl." Fans are also hyped by this because Justin used to date Selena Gomez. Justin is currently married to Hailey Bieber. The Canadian singer also recently released the song, Yummy and Intentions.

Canadian rapper Drake dropped the song Toosie Slide earlier this year and it was a viral dance sensation.

Watch the video for Popstar here:



