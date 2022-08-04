Singer Justin Bieber charmed by Indian man’s ‘jagrata’ performance

American musician Justin Bieber posted a video on his Instagram stories on Monday of an Indian man dancing whilst playing the drums; media sources reported that the man in the video was at a religious ceremony.

The video was originally shared by a user named Rangile Haryanvi on Instagram on July 8. Justin was reportedly impressed by the man’s performance and style; he captioned the post, “Devon Taylor, I am expecting you to do this next show.” The caption was reportedly a message to his own drummer who plays in his concerts.

Also read: Kolkata based music composer Ananjan Chakraborty merges pop with Thumri through his rendition of Lonely

As soon as the singer shared the video, fans took to the comment section to praise the man.

“Justin Bieber noticed you bro,” wrote one Instagram user.

On the work front, Justin is set to perform in India as part of his Justice World Tour – the Canadian singer will be coming to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) on October 18.

Also read: Justin Bieber heads to India with his Justice World Tour. Here are all the details





Last month, Justin was forced to postpone his Justice World Tour in the United States after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.