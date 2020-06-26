Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the two women who accused him of sexual assault on Twitter last week.

The Canadian pop star had denied the claims and provided a series of receipts with regards to his whereabouts during the time of the alleged assault.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

According to legal documents, the suit claims that both alleged victims “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault,” and that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.” Bieber’s suit reportedly claims that he has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove that the defendants’ claims are “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

Bieber is also suing for defamation, and that the $20 million in damages.