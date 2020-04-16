Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS): Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart are signing up to take part in All In Challenge, a fundraiser to help feed Americans affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Philadelphia 76'ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched the fundraising auction where athletes, artists and celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans.



Bieber, Hart and Dwyane Wade were among some of the first high-profile names to lend their names and prizes to the effort, reports said.



People can donate as little as $10 to earn a chance to win one of the fan experiences being offered by the celebrity of their choice.



Bieber is offering to fly out to the winner's house for a private show of his song, One Less Lonely Girl.



There's also a chance to be in Hart's next movie.



Since gaining traction on Tuesday, many of the celebrities are calling out some of their famous friends to get involved.



Other high-profile names taking part in the auction include Meek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, Rob Lowe, Robin Thicke and Alex Rodriguez.