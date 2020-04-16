Washington DC, April 16 (ANI): Street artist Banksy revealed his latest artwork on Wednesday.

The elusive guerrilla street artist's latest piece of art is a series of rats wreaking havoc on his bathroom, presumably created during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 46-year-old film director and artist posted the images of the installation and wrote, "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The picture features his infamous painted rats skipping around his restroom and knocking over a mirror, hanging from a light fixture and urinating on the toilet seat.

While one of the rodents is seen running on a roll of toilet paper, which has spun out down to the floor, it shows another jumping on a tube of toothpaste.

Another rodent is reflected in the mirror, who is shown tallying off the days in quarantine using red lipstick.