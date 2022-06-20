Hailey Baldwin shares health update on husband Justin Bieber, says their issues bring them closer

Pop star Justin Bieber is still recovering from the effects of a mini-stroke in March. His wife Hailey Baldwin made the claim days after her 28-year-old husband shared that he is suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In an interview with Good Morning America, Baldwin opened up about the couple’s health scares . When asked about how they have handled their health frights, she said "I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you're going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations (sic).”

She added, "And I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer because you're going through it together, you're there for each other, you're supporting each other, and there's just something that really bonds you through, through these times (sic)."

"That is, I think the silver lining of these crazy times (sic)." she said.

Hailey also explained how she felt after she underwent surgery to close a hole in her heart. The model said, "I feel a lot better after that situation, I feel good... and I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover (sic).”

"It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to work out again and feel like normal if that makes sense, but I am doing well now," she added. "I'm not having to be on any medication anymore so I feel good (sic)."

Baldwin also spoke about her singer-husband's progress. "He's doing really well, he's getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. And obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally okay. And I'm just grateful that he's fine (sic).", she said.

Singer Justin Bieber announced his paralysis in a three-minute video posted on June 10 on his Instagram handle. The 'Baby' hitmaker's rare neurological syndrome that experts state to be temporary, is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles, with many sufferers recovering within weeks if there is no serious nerve damage.

