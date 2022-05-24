Justin Bieber heads to India with his Justice World Tour. Here are all the details 

Pop icon Justin Bieber is putting India on his itinerary as part of his Justice World Tour. The American musician will pitstop in Delhi this October as part of the tour. The artiste is known for signs such as Baby, Is It Too Late To Sorry and Peaches. This will be the 28-year-old's second time in India, he also performed in Mumbai in 2017, as part of his Purpose tour that saw more than 40,000 fans in attendance. The Justice World Tour will be taking the pop star to countries such as Mexico, Denmark, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Portugal and many more.

The tickets will go live soon. Fans can register on the BookMyShow website already.



Rs 4,000 upwards. October 18, 2022. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium), New Delhi