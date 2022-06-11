Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome; singer’s half face gets paralysed

Singer Justin Bieber on Friday revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that paralysed half of his face. The 28-year-old has canceled his shows in Washington DC and Toronto. The Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram in which he talks about his condition. He is heard saying that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome which causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. In the video, Justin could barely move one side of his face and called the ailment pretty serious. He captioned it, “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers. (sic).” “For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said in the video, adding, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

He showed how one of his eyes wasn't blinking and said, "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face." Justin said he’s unsure how long he'll take to heal. However, he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy and said that he has been doing facial exercises. “I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

Justin's video had 14 million views in a few hours and thousands of prayers and wishes in the comments section for him to get better. The singer receives support from his wife Hailey Baldwin, who recently suffered from a transient ischemic attack, shared the video and wrote, “I love u baby," after a pleading emoji. Justin Timberlake wrote, “Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes! (sic).”

Khloé Kardashian also took to the comments section and wrote, “We are praying for you! We love you!!! Rest up! Everyone understands. (sic).” Diana Keaton, who starred in JB's Ghost MV, and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented a bunch of red heart emojis while Bieber's longtime collaborator DJ Khaled wrote, "Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!"

Finneas, Bear Grylls, Big Sean, Justin’s Rich Girl collaborator Soulja Boy, Cody Simpson, JB's Lonely collaborator Benny Blanco, Intentions collaborator Quavo, Ryan Tedder and Romeo Beckham also commented on the post.

Justin Bieber shot to fame at the age of 13 through his singing videos on YouTube that his mother used to upload. He became a global pop phenomenon with hit chartbusters like Baby and Believe. He has two Grammy wins among 22 nominations, including a record and song of the year nods this year for Peaches.

We wish Justin Bieber's speedy recovery!