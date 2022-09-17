Jonita Gandhi releases her new song: Honey Ke Sang

Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, and Akshay The One recently released their collaborative song Honey Ke Sang in association with Sony Music. The zesty wedding song is the grand finale of Jamroom — an original music series curated by music composer Pritam that brings together India’s most celebrated singers with promising music composers and lyricists from Jam8 music studio. Penned by Shloke Lal and Akshay The One, the up-tempo, playful track will definitely be the anthem for the upcoming wedding season. With its lively melody and catchy lyrics, Honey Ke Sang promises to lead the dancing nights.

“The energy of the song is infectious! It has always been a pleasure to work with Pritam and his talented team. Amit, Akshay and I had a blast shooting the performance video. The hookline beat of Honey Ke Sang is so addictive that I started tapping my feet moments into listening to it for the first time. We hope that it makes you groove to its tunes!” says Jonita.

The song is streaming on all audio music platforms and YouTube.