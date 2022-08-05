Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon K dedicates reprised version of Pehla Pehla Pyar to her father

Indian-American singer-songwriter Shannon K, daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, has dedicated her reprised version of Pehla Pehla Pyar — which was released on August 5, 2022 by Sony Music — to her father.

Speaking about the song, Kumar Sanu told media sources, "When Shannon called me for permission to remake my old song, I was a little apprehensive of the idea because I knew audiences will have a lot of expectations from this song (sic).”

"Shannon is an extremely talented artiste and has a unique voice, so I wanted to push her to experiment and wanted her to try my style for this song. But she went beyond my expectations and her versatile voice adds an intense emotion and expresses delicate and vulnerable shadings in the song (sic)."

Kumar also said that she has ‘created an identity for herself in the West’ and that it gives him ‘immense joy’ to see her do the same in her motherland too.

The track is Shannon's first Hindi song and is directed by Annabelle, who graduated in direction from LA Film School. The music video was shot in Los Angeles, keeping the visuals simple to go with the mood of the song, so people can focus on the song more than on the video.

Talking about the song, Shannon K said, "This song is exceptionally close to my heart as this is the first time I tried to remake my father's song, therefore, I had to make sure I did justice to his song. This has to be the most special song as dad was there to guide me throughout. This song is not only one of my favourite songs but I had the legend himself to guide me (sic)."

Shannon has also sung songs like Aajaa, Duggi, Run, Bang Bang, I am The Queen, and more.

