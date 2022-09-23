 Taking a look at Bruce Springsteen's iconic music on his 73rd birthday

September 23 brings us flashbacks from 10 years ago when Bruce Springsteen was performing at the Met Life Stadium at the most indelible concert in people’s lives. The full-fledged rock and roller, who turns 73 today, had then celebrated a late, rainy birthday night with his concert lasting till nearly 2 AM. Howevr, on his 63rd birthday, the storm which had delayed the event did not spoil the overall mood. With Springsteen, aka, the Boss, handing out pieces of cake to some of his most loyal fans, the whole crowd was serenaded by him like never before.

Bruce Springsteen is occasionally regarded as a prophet in the realm of rock and roll. According to his audience, it is a treat to listen to Springsteen because his music comes straight from his heart and more significantly, the star is known for some of his biggest hits like Dancing in the dark and Streets of Philadelphia.

The American rock band called the E Street Band became Springsteen's primary backing musical crew in 1972. From August 13 to August 17, 1975, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band played five consecutive nights at the Bottom Line music venue in New York City. Every night they performed two shows, one early at 8:30 p.m. and one late at 11:30 p.m. The ten performances were all sold out. August 25, 1975, saw the release of Springsteen's third studio album, Born to Run. It turned out to be a ground-breaking record that propelled Springsteen to global renown.

At Madison Square Garden in September 1979, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band joined the anti-nuclear power group Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) for two nights. They performed a condensed session and debuted two songs from their upcoming live album, No Nukes. Springsteen's legendary live act was first officially captured on video with the release of the 1980s documentary and concert film, going by the same title. It also marked Springsteen's first step into politics.

Terms like 'The future of rock and roll,' etc., were often used to describe the musician from New Jersey. With the release of his acclaimed Born in the U.S.A., a pop-rock record in 1986, he was eventually considered to have lived up to the hype. Rock and roll, one of the popular culture's most original genres, was said to have been purified and revitalised by Bruce Springsteen, a product of popular culture himself.

The popularity of Springsteen is known to stem from the same factors that made rock and roll so popular in the first place: as a form of release, an escape, and a hopeful means, if not an end to triumph. Because a large percentage of society can relate to the ideas and imagery in Springsteen's music, his working-class origins can also be credited with having an impact on popular culture.

His themes are quite appealing even when removed from a working-class environment because many of his songs discuss challenges and aspirations that individuals from all social strata face. His thriving remarks give us optimism that we will also be successful in breaking free.



