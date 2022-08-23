Iconic music festival ‘Independence Rock' makes a comeback in 2022

The history of rock music has seen a celebratory, volatile yet unpredictable emergence in India, making a huge impact. Undoubtedly, rock music will keep evolving, drawing from its rich history while continuing to keep a ear open for the next sonic reinvention. In India, Independence Rock (I-Rock ) has been that reinvention. As Farhad, Paytm Insider, and Hyperlink, bring I-Rock back, they will emulate the hard-rock traditions of the past while also giving it a contemporary spin. Sources added that the concert will take place in Mumbai on November 4 and 5, this year.

With some of the most celebrated artistes from the rock industry, the resurgence of I-Rock's uptempo celebration in 2022 aims to be a renewed representation of India's thriving rock scene. Through music alone, I-Rock aims to honour India's rock legacy and provide the youth with a creative platform to express their ideas, freedom of speech, inclusivity, and equality.

Farhad Wadia, founder of Independence Rock, told media sources, “Intimate storytelling, realistic humane emotion, accomplished musicianship - so much is encapsulated in rock music. With Independence Rock, we celebrated this spectacular genre of music. It's my great fortune and privilege to revive Independence Rock in partnership with my dear friends Jairam, Neale, and Jaishankar at Hyperlink and allow a new generation of rock fans to experience the oldest running rock festival in India, also known as the Woodstock of India (sic).”

According to sources, Independence Rock is the country's original and oldest rock festival. The festival has always been a platform to showcase fresh new talent in the scene and will continue to do so this year.

VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions said, “Rock music reflects a social and cultural change in society and is a force in its own right. As the original generations of rock 'n' roll fans matured, the music became an accepted and deeply interwoven thread in popular culture. With its core vision of multidimensional storytelling, creating cultural movements, and connecting consumers with culture, Hyperlink has partnered with Farhad Wadia & Paytm Insider to resurrect and re-introduce this iconic marquee music, cultural, and lifestyle movement to today's millennials (sic).”

Varun Khare, Business Head, Live Entertainment - IPs & Partnerships at Paytm Insider spoke to media sources about the concert. “The live events industry is currently enjoying the post-Covid boom. At such a time, the comeback of something as massive as I-Rock is a masterstroke. Undeniably, people are going to be euphoric and we are thrilled to be part of this historic comeback, more so because it will be unlike any of its previous editions. The resurgence of a platform, rather a movement, that has familiarized some of the most famous rock bands in India does not only mean good news for fans and aspiring artistes but also the industry (sic), ” he was quoted as saying.

