'Why this Kolaveri' director Anirudh announces first-ever Indian concert tour

One of India's most popular music directors, Anirudh Ravichander, has officially announced his first-ever India concert tour. The music director, who has delivered several chartbusters including the worldwide sensation Why this Kolaveri, has announced this tour in celebration of his tenth year in the film industry. He announced the plans for the upcoming tour on Instagram.

While the dates are yet to be revealed, the concerts are planned at Chennai and Coimbatore, during September and October 2022. While the Coimbatore concert has been planned as a live-in concert, the Chennai show will be a first-of-its-kind experience with the entire concert being live streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar as well. It will allow music lovers and hardcore fans of the singer-composer from other cities to experience and join the concert live from their devices.

Anirudh is one of India's leading music directors. He made his debut by composing music for the 2012 film 3. The movie was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. He went on to compose music for several other films which included many chartbuster tracks.

On the work front, the composer's most recent work was for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram, and Thiruchitrambalam, which stars Dhanush in the lead role. His upcoming projects include big-ticket films such as Nelson’s Jailer starring Rajinikanth, Kortala Siva’s untitled film with Jr NTR, and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.