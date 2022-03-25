Guru Randhawa, Anirudh Ravichander and  Dee MC's 'Swipe Right Material' track is all about dating right!

Tinder dropped the video of its latest track ‘Swipe Right Material’ – which is an ode to being your authentic self and celebrating diverse backgrounds. This track brings together three of India’s popular musicians from different genres and languages - Guru Randhawa, Anirudh Ravichander and Dee MC, in a never-seen-before collaboration between these artists.

On his YouTube channel, Guru wrote, "Swipe Right Material music video is out now! It was an epic experience coming together with everyone and to everyone who danced with us, we see you and think you’re. Everyone is Swipe Right Material, and here’s your reminder to keep dancing and celebrating yourself." The video has garnered over three lakh views and counting.

#SwipeRightMaterial features lyrics that urge Gen Z to be their unique self, embrace their quirks unapologetically and wear their heart on their sleeve. The vocals in Punjabi, Tamil and English celebrates the magic of endless possibilities and connections which can be unlocked - simply by embracing oneself.