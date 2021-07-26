Guru Randhawa to make Bollywood debut with a musical drama

After showing his acting chops in musical videos, Guru Randhawa is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a musical drama.



The film will revolve around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to the crests of fortune and status.



“I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new & creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent,” said the 29-year-old singer-songwriter.



“I am super thrilled to put all my hard work into this dream project. I can't wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and l am sure it will surprise them beyond bounds,” he added.



The yet-untitled film will be backed by Endemol Shine India.

While the rest of the cast is still being decided, the makers claim that the film will feature a rollercoaster ride peppered with lyrical and foot-tapping music.