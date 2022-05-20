Makers of NTR 30 celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday by dropping a theme motion poster

A still from the theme motion poster of NTR 30

After the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR is all set for another action-packed drama tentatively titled NTR 30, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. On the eve of Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of NTR 30 dropped its theme motion poster.

Check it out here:

With elements of blood and gore prominent, the first glimpse poster shows Jr NTR wielding a sickle and an axe. What’s more, the RRR actor has dubbed the narration of the theme motion poster himself!

NTR 30 marks the reunion of Jr NTR and filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage, which was released in 2016.

Presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively, the film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Ratnavelu will handle the cinematography.