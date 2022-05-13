Singer Dinker Kalvala talks about his song, Rendu Kallu and working with Anirudh Ravichander

Those who frequent Hyderabad’s live music scene will know that Dinker Kalvala has been a part of the Telugu music industry for a while now. The musician who has sung over 150 Telugu songs also happens to be a very famous live music artiste. He started his journey with the band Capricio and is now a part of Elyzium, which plays a mix of regional and Bollywood songs. He recently collaborated with music director Anirudh Ravichander for a melody, Rendu Kallu in the movie, Kanmani Rambo Khatija, the Telugu version of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Over a telephonic conversation, the singer recalls how he got the opportunity.

“Sometimes when you are dubbing a movie in Telugu, the recording sessions happen in Hyderabad. During one of those recordings, I came in contact with Anirudh. In fact, I had worked with him previously, but nothing materialised. So, they already knew my body of work and when they started looking for Telugu singers, they had me in their mind. That’s how I became a part of this project.” Besides this track, Dinker also lent his vocals for a one-minute tune, Chinuku Kuda, which plays during a rain sequence in the pre-interval segment of the movie.

A still from Kanmani Rambo Khatija

Dinker, who is a trained Carnatic and Hindustani singer, speaks about his love for live gigs. He tells us that while he loves playback singing, he can never give up live shows. “There is a certain energy, when you are up on the stage performing for a crowd live. Besides the fun factor, these shows require a different level of dedication, and I for one never take them for granted,” he shares. He has been a part of the city’s music circuit for nearly seven years now and hopes that newer bands will bring out more original content.

Elyzium will perform live at Heart Cup Coffee, at 9 pm today.

