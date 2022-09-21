BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan to be live streamed for free on Weverse, South Korean TV channels

South Korean boy band BTS' upcoming Yet To Come concert in Busan will be live-streamed for free on the Korean mobile app and web platform Weverse, as well as South Korean television channels on October 15.

The K-pop titans are scheduled to perform at the free Yet To Come concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the South Korean city of Busan. The performance is being held in support of the city's quest to host the international exhibition, World City Expo in 2030.

South Korean music label Big Hit Music revealed that the upcoming concert will also be live-streamed on the fan community platform for free on September 20 on BTS' official Weverse page. The concert will be webcast live on October 15 on the Weverse Mobile or Smart TV application at 6 pm KST with subtitles in eight languages, including English, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish.

ZEPETO and Naver Now are a couple of the other services that have previously been mentioned to do free live streaming of Yet To Come, in addition to JTBC in South Korea and TBS Channel 1 in Japan, according to reports.

Big Hit Music revealed this month that the concert's location had been changed from the Ilgwang Special Stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium after the organisers faced criticism for alleged poor planning as a result of the original venue's potential safety risks, lack of adequate facilities for large crowds, and lack of sectioning, among other reasons.

Because of RM and Suga's history as underground rappers and the mentorship they gained from American rappers while on tour in the US, BTS has made hip hop a priority in their music from the beginning. South Korean lyricist, record executive and founder of Big Hit Music, Bang Si-hyuk previously admitted that K-pop as a whole draws inspiration from Black music.

BTS experimented with R&B, rock, and jazz hip hop for their album Dark & Wild from 2014; with EDM for their The Most Beautiful Moment in Life album; moombahton and neo-soul for Wings and You Never Walk Alone; future bass and Latin pop for their Love Yourself album; and Korean rap, electro-disco, slow-dance ballads, emo rap, Afro-pop, funk, trap, and pop-rock for other numbers.

In contrast to other K-pop groups, BTS engaged and communicated with their fans on social media from the start. They also created BTS Universe, an alternate story starring the members of the band who are featured through music videos, mobile games, books, short films, and more. Tae-Hyung Kim, aka BTS' V, noted that the BTS fandom, popularly regarded as ARMY, is drawn to them because the members are viewed as ‘underdogs’ and come from a small Korean entertainment firm, allowing young fans to relate to them.

